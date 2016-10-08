Auctions & Fairs: recent results and upcoming sales

AUCTION RESULTS: Monday (October 3rd), RJ Keighery, City Auction Rooms, Waterford. A large Waterford chandelier (model D5B) measuring 37 inches high by 28 inches wide, €4,600 (€3,000-€4,000); an oil painting, The Little Vintage Red by Mark O’Neill, € 2,700 (€3,500-€5,000).

Tuesday (October 4th), De Veres, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, 20th-century design furniture. Lot 9, a pair of Danish rosewood Diplomat chairs, €1,250 (€1,000-€1,500); lot 23, a pineapple form champagne ice bucket by Mauro Manetti, Florence, €650 (€300-€500); lot 27, a 1970s burr walnut metamorphic cocktail table in Willy Rizzo style, French, €1,400 (1,400-€1,800); lot 31, a set of six rosewood Model 78 dining chairs, Danish 1960s, by Niels Moller, €2,800 (€1,000-€1,500); lot 36, MT3 rocking chair by Ron Arad for Driade, €500 (€400-€600); lot 48, a set of eight Louis ghost chairs designed by Philippe Starck for Kartel , €1,700 (€800-€1,400).

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS: Tuesday (October 11th), John Weldon Auctioneers, unit 2 The Music Hall, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 2. Auction of jewellery, silver, watches and gold coins at 2pm. Viewing from noon today. A fine diamond five-stone ring set in platinum “with a copy of an insurance valuation from Appleby’s which states the value at €23,000”, estimated at €4,000-€6,000; an Irish gold 22ct 50 ECU coin, issued in 1990 to commemorate the Irish presidency of the European Economic Community, €750-€950; a cross set with rubies and pearls €600-€700.

FORTHCOMING FAIRS: Saturday and Sunday (October 15th and 16th), Hibernian Antiques Fairs will hold its first Dublin national antiques, art and vintage fair at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, with 70 stands operated by “antiques shops, art galleries and vintage dealers”. Open from 11am-6pm both days. Admission for adults €5 (includes a raffle ticket) and children are free. Among the thousands of items that will be on display and for sale are, from Weldon’s of Clarendon Street, a Victorian locket featuring a lid set with “144 rose cut diamonds, 12 pinkish red Burma rubies and 33 cornflower blue sapphires”. No price supplied.