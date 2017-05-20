Auctions & Fairs

AUCTION RESULTS

Tuesday (May 9th): Hegarty Antiques and Fine Art, Bandon, Co Cork – An Irish 18th-century demi-lune side table sold for €2,700 (estimate €6,000- €10,000); Edwardian break-front display cabinet made €1,650 (€1,500- €2,000); credenza with mirror, €1,300 (€1,200-€1,800).

hegartyantiques.com

Wednesday (May 10th): Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly – Ireland’s first dedicated “Railwayana” auction; of 569 lots, 98 per cent sold with a combined hammer price of €77,000. Top prices realised by four brass locomotive name plates: Galteemore €3,200, Lough Neagh €3,000, Lough Derg €2,900 and Lough Erne €2,900.

purcellauctioneers.ie

Sunday (May 14th): Matthews Auction Rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath – Contents of Joristown Lodge. Of 783 lots, all sold but for seven, with bids from as far afield as China, Greece and Norway. George III mahogany dining table, €7,000 (€1,000-€5,000); Japanese metal box, €5,200 (€70-€120); George III red walnut table, €3,500 (€1,000-€5,000); George III mahogany cellaret, €4,000 (€200-€300); Japanese metalwork vase, €3,800 (€100-€200).

matthewsauctionrooms.com

Tuesday (May 16th): Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 – Silver from the Collection of Jimmy Weldon. A trefid spoon, hallmarked Kinsale, made €11,000 (estimate €8,000-€12,000); George I strawberry dish, €13,500 (€5,000-€8,000); a Limerick sugar bowl by George Moore, €13,000 (€8,000-€12,000); bowl hallmarked Dublin 1724, €12,500 (€8,000-€12,000); Georgian tea kettle on stand, €6,000 (€6,000-€8,000).

adams.ie

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Sunday (May 21st): De Vere’s, 35 Kildare Street, Dublin 2 – Design auction at the Royal College of Physicians, 6 Kildare Street, 2.30pm. Viewing on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

deveres.ie

Monday (May 22nd): Morgan O’Driscoll, 1 Ilen Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork – “Off the Wall” online art auction. Bidding ends Monday, 11pm. Includes limited edition lithographs of Pink Floyd cover art signed by Storm Thorgerson.

morganodriscoll.com

Tuesday (May 23rd): John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 8 – Sale of fine jewellery and silver, 2pm.

Viewing Saturday and Sunday 12pm-5pm, Monday 11am-5pm, Tuesday 10:30am-12:30pm. Some 460 lots including gents Rolex watch in box, diamond solitaires and clusters.

jwa.ie

Tuesday (May 23rd): Usher’s Auction Rooms, John Street, Kells, Co Meath – House clearance from Dowdstown House Stud, Maynooth, Co Kildare, at 5pm. Viewing Saturday 2pm-6pm, Monday 10pm-7pm and day of sale from 10am.

usherauctions.com

Wednesday (May 24th): O’Reilly’s Fine Art, 126 Francis Street, Dublin 8 – Fine jewellery, watches and silver at 1pm. Viewing Saturday 12pm-4pm, Tuesday 11am-5pm and morning of sale 10am-12.30pm. Some 500 lots including Fabergé miniature portrait frame, watches by Rolex, Cartier and Boucheron.

oreillysfineart.com