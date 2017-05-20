Auctions & Fairs
‘Railwayana’ sale takes in €77,000 as Japanese box sells for over 40 times estimate
Limited edition lithographs of Pink Floyd cover art signed by Storm Thorgerson form part of Morgan O’Driscoll’s “Off the Wall” online art auction
AUCTION RESULTS
Tuesday (May 9th): Hegarty Antiques and Fine Art, Bandon, Co Cork – An Irish 18th-century demi-lune side table sold for €2,700 (estimate €6,000- €10,000); Edwardian break-front display cabinet made €1,650 (€1,500- €2,000); credenza with mirror, €1,300 (€1,200-€1,800).
Wednesday (May 10th): Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly – Ireland’s first dedicated “Railwayana” auction; of 569 lots, 98 per cent sold with a combined hammer price of €77,000. Top prices realised by four brass locomotive name plates: Galteemore €3,200, Lough Neagh €3,000, Lough Derg €2,900 and Lough Erne €2,900.
Sunday (May 14th): Matthews Auction Rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath – Contents of Joristown Lodge. Of 783 lots, all sold but for seven, with bids from as far afield as China, Greece and Norway. George III mahogany dining table, €7,000 (€1,000-€5,000); Japanese metal box, €5,200 (€70-€120); George III red walnut table, €3,500 (€1,000-€5,000); George III mahogany cellaret, €4,000 (€200-€300); Japanese metalwork vase, €3,800 (€100-€200).
Tuesday (May 16th): Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 – Silver from the Collection of Jimmy Weldon. A trefid spoon, hallmarked Kinsale, made €11,000 (estimate €8,000-€12,000); George I strawberry dish, €13,500 (€5,000-€8,000); a Limerick sugar bowl by George Moore, €13,000 (€8,000-€12,000); bowl hallmarked Dublin 1724, €12,500 (€8,000-€12,000); Georgian tea kettle on stand, €6,000 (€6,000-€8,000).
FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS
Sunday (May 21st): De Vere’s, 35 Kildare Street, Dublin 2 – Design auction at the Royal College of Physicians, 6 Kildare Street, 2.30pm. Viewing on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
Monday (May 22nd): Morgan O’Driscoll, 1 Ilen Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork – “Off the Wall” online art auction. Bidding ends Monday, 11pm. Includes limited edition lithographs of Pink Floyd cover art signed by Storm Thorgerson.
Tuesday (May 23rd): John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 8 – Sale of fine jewellery and silver, 2pm.
Viewing Saturday and Sunday 12pm-5pm, Monday 11am-5pm, Tuesday 10:30am-12:30pm. Some 460 lots including gents Rolex watch in box, diamond solitaires and clusters.
Tuesday (May 23rd): Usher’s Auction Rooms, John Street, Kells, Co Meath – House clearance from Dowdstown House Stud, Maynooth, Co Kildare, at 5pm. Viewing Saturday 2pm-6pm, Monday 10pm-7pm and day of sale from 10am.
Wednesday (May 24th): O’Reilly’s Fine Art, 126 Francis Street, Dublin 8 – Fine jewellery, watches and silver at 1pm. Viewing Saturday 12pm-4pm, Tuesday 11am-5pm and morning of sale 10am-12.30pm. Some 500 lots including Fabergé miniature portrait frame, watches by Rolex, Cartier and Boucheron.