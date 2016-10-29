Auctions & Fairs

Auction results:

Thursday (October 20th) Sotheby’s, London. A previously undocumented and unpublished sketch-leaf for Ludwig van Beethoven’s most renowned piano concerto, his Emperor Concerto, sold for £377,000 (£150,000-£200,000).

Saturday (October 22nd) Woodward’s Auctioneers, Cook Street, Cork. A Killarney-ware inlaid yew ‘Muckross House’ circular table 5,400 (4,000 - 6,000)

Monday (October 24th) De Veres house contents auction at 51 Ailesbury Road, Dublin 4. 85 per cent of lots sold. Lot 572, a Maserati Quattroporte 2006, 4.3 litre V8 car, [see photograph] with 30,000 miles on the clock, sold for €24,500 (€15,000-€20,000); Lot 87, a Georgian mahogany double breakfront bookcase, €9,000 (€10,000-€15,000); Lot 131, a first edition copy of Ulysses by James Joyce, €7,600 (€5,000-€7,000); Lot 384, a pair of late Victorian carved stone sphinxes from Helen Dillon’s garden, €3,000 (€2,000-€3,000); Lot 406, a single bottle of Château Lafite-Rothschild, 1947, €360 (€300-€500).

Monday (October 24th) Morgan O’Driscoll Auctioneers, Skibbereen, Co Cork. Irish Art Online Auction. 86 per cent of lots sold. Lot 100, Famine Ship (bronze sculpture) by John Behan sold for €5,000 (€5,000-€7,000); Lot 9, Westport Mall, Co Mayo by Harry Kernoff, €4,000 (€2,000-€3,000); Lot 10, River Bank 1 by Donald Teskey, €3,800 (€4,000-€6,000); Lot 3, Car by Basil Blackshaw, €3,400 (€1,000-€1,500); Lot 11, On the Co Down Coast by James Humbert Craig, €3,400 (€2,500-€3,500).

Tuesday (October 25th) Adams Blackrock Auctioneers, 38 Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin. 70 per cent of lots sold. Lot 65, Still Life: Mussels, Lemon and Pewter on a Table by the Dutch artist Jan Hendrik Eversen, sold for €4,000 (€3,000-€4,000); Lot 141, a Regency statuary white and Sienna marble chimney piece, €2,450 (€2,500-€3,500); Lot 3, a case (12 bottles) of Château Mouton Rothschild, 1992, Pauillac, €2,300 (€2,000-€2,500).

Forthcoming auctions:

Saturday (November 5th) Marshs Auctioneers, 16 South Mall, Cork. Antiques auction at noon. Furniture lots include a Georgian mahogany Cork serving table, estimate €3,000-€5,000; a Victorian walnut and marble-topped dental cabinet, €3,000-€4,000; a selection of 19th century Irish and English glass [see photograph] from the private collection of the late Mr Knollys Stokes, a well-known Cork collector who died in 1997; and also porcelain, china, silver, paintings and prints. On view Thursday and Friday, Novemebr 3rd and 4th, 10.30am-9pm.