Auctions & Fairs

Auction Results:

Tuesday (October 11th) John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 2. A diamond five-stone ring set in platinum “with a copy of an insurance valuation from Appleby’s which states the value at €23,000”, and estimated at €4,000-€6,000, sold for €9,250; a cross set with rubies and pearls, €600 (€600-€700) [see photograph]; but, an Irish 22ct gold 50 ECU coin, estimated at €750-€950 failed to sell.

Forthcoming Auctions:

Tuesday (October 18th) Hegarty’s Auction Rooms, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork. Antiques auction at 7pm to include “the collection of retired Cork-based orthopaedic surgeon Mr Tony McGuinness. Viewing underway. See online catalogue at hegartyantiques.com

Thursday (October 20th) Sotheby’s, London. A previously undocumented and unpublished sketch-leaf for Ludwig van Beethoven’s most renowned piano concerto, his “Emperor” Concerto, estimated at £150,000-£200,000.

Saturday (October 22nd) Woodward’s Auctioneers, Cook Street, Cork. Antiques auction at 11am, includes a Killarney-ware inlaid yew Muckross House circular occasional table profusely inlaid with panels depicting the ruins [see photograph] (€4,000-€6,000) and a selection of “top quality modern furniture from a house in Scilly, Kinsale; also paintings including an oil-on-canvas “The White Squadron in Cork Harbour” by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson (€30,000-€40000); also crystal, porcelain, Clarice Cliff pottery, rugs and mirrors.

Saturday (October 22nd) Clearance furniture auction on the premises of All Hallows College, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3 (the former Catholic seminary) at 11.30am, hosted jointly by auctioneers Oliver Usher and Victor Mee. Includes “a pair of exceptional quality 19th-century bookcases”, and other Victorian bookcases, sets of chairs, mahogany dining table, pine study desks, tables, cupboards, and “70 bentwood chairs”. Viewing Thursday (October 20th) 2pm-6pm, Friday (October 21st) 11am-6pm and Saturday (October 22nd) from 9.30am until the auction starts.

Forthcoming Fairs:

Today & Tomorrow (Saturday & Sunday October 15th & 16th) Hibernian Antiques Fairs will hold its “1st Dublin National Antiques, Art & Vintage Fair” at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin with 70 stands operated by “antiques shops, art galleries and vintage dealers”. 11am - 6pm both days.

Tomorrow, Sunday (October 16th) Antiques and Vintage Fair, Royal Marine Hotel, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, 11am-6pm, 40 traders from Ireland and the UK offering an eclectic selection of antiques, vintage and collector’s items, antique silver and jewellery, rare books and fine art, antique and vintage furniture and vintage homewares, and 20th-century designer costume jewellery, featuring pieces by Robert, Joseff of Hollywood, Trifari, Eisenberg and Miriam Haskell.