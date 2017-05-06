Auction results and forthcoming sales

Solid gold rings and a ‘Remember the Lusitania’ poster sold at Adam’s in Dublin

Arminta Wallace

Some 600 lots go under the hammer at Joristown Lodge, Co Westmeath, on May 14th

Auction results

Wednesday (April 26th): Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. The History Sale; Bronze Age gold ring-money, three rings of solid gold, sold for €2,200 (estimate €1,500-€2,500). A gentleman’s wristwatch, final gift from John McBride to his godson, made €750 (€500-€800). A “Remember the Lusitania!” enlisting poster made €240 (€100-€200). Lot 166, a Thompson automatic submachine gun, made €1,600 (€1,000-€1,500) and Lot 138, a first World War Webley revolver, made €800 (€500-€700). A collection of late 19th-century American photographs made €1,500 (€300-€500). A copy of the Proclamation of Independence, signed by the printer Christopher Brady, made €120,000 (€150,000-€250,000).

Forthcoming auctions

Monday, May 8th: Mullen’s Laurel Park, Bray, Co Wicklow, 11am. Interior auction: furniture, clocks, china, paintings, mirrors and garden statuary.
mullenslaurelpark.com

Tuesday, May 9th: Hegarty Auction Rooms, Bandon, Co Cork, May sale, 7pm. Contents of the Glebe House, in Nohoval, by the coast of south Co Cork, dated 1816. Highlights include a pair of Regency card tables (estimate €6,000-€10,000), and 18th-century side table (estimate €6,000-€10,000).
hegartyantiques.com

Wednesday, May 10th: Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly, Railwayana sale, 5pm. Viewing from tomorrow, 2pm.
purcellauctioneers.ie

Sunday, May 14th: Matthews Auctioneers will hold a sale on the premises at Joristown Lodge, Raharney, Co Westmeath, property of the late Col William Harvey-Kelly CBE, 1.30pm. More than 600 lots to include George III hall table (€1,000-€1,500); William IV heavy cast iron rolltop horse trough (€1,000-€41,500); William IV four-door bookcase (€4,000-€7,000); Vintage ladies Cartier Santos Galbee wristwatch with date movement in original box (€1,200-€1,800).

