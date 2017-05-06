Auction results and forthcoming sales

Auction results

Wednesday (April 26th): Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. The History Sale; Bronze Age gold ring-money, three rings of solid gold, sold for €2,200 (estimate €1,500-€2,500). A gentleman’s wristwatch, final gift from John McBride to his godson, made €750 (€500-€800). A “Remember the Lusitania!” enlisting poster made €240 (€100-€200). Lot 166, a Thompson automatic submachine gun, made €1,600 (€1,000-€1,500) and Lot 138, a first World War Webley revolver, made €800 (€500-€700). A collection of late 19th-century American photographs made €1,500 (€300-€500). A copy of the Proclamation of Independence, signed by the printer Christopher Brady, made €120,000 (€150,000-€250,000).

Forthcoming auctions

Monday, May 8th: Mullen’s Laurel Park, Bray, Co Wicklow, 11am. Interior auction: furniture, clocks, china, paintings, mirrors and garden statuary.

mullenslaurelpark.com

Tuesday, May 9th: Hegarty Auction Rooms, Bandon, Co Cork, May sale, 7pm. Contents of the Glebe House, in Nohoval, by the coast of south Co Cork, dated 1816. Highlights include a pair of Regency card tables (estimate €6,000-€10,000), and 18th-century side table (estimate €6,000-€10,000).

hegartyantiques.com

Wednesday, May 10th: Purcell Auctioneers, Green Street, Birr, Co Offaly, Railwayana sale, 5pm. Viewing from tomorrow, 2pm.

purcellauctioneers.ie

Sunday, May 14th: Matthews Auctioneers will hold a sale on the premises at Joristown Lodge, Raharney, Co Westmeath, property of the late Col William Harvey-Kelly CBE, 1.30pm. More than 600 lots to include George III hall table (€1,000-€1,500); William IV heavy cast iron rolltop horse trough (€1,000-€41,500); William IV four-door bookcase (€4,000-€7,000); Vintage ladies Cartier Santos Galbee wristwatch with date movement in original box (€1,200-€1,800).