Auction results and forthcoming events

Auction results

Monday (August 22nd) RJ Keighery Auctioneers, City Auction Rooms, Waterford. A large Waterford Crystal chandelier (“Etoile” model, 41 inches high and 23 inches in diameter) €6,800 (€6,000-€9,000).

Wednesday (August 24th) O’Reilly Auction Rooms, Francis Street, Dublin 8. Auction of Jewellery, Watches & Silver at 1pm. Lot 256 is “a princess cut diamond art deco-inspired ring, set at centre and surrounded by a halo of round brilliant cut diamonds mounted in platinum” and described as “a similar smaller version of Pippa Middleton’s art deco-inspired ring” sold for €5,500 (€3,000-€4,000).

Forthcoming auctions

Tuesday (August 30th) Adams Blackrock Auctioneers, 38 Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Viewing tomorrow, Sunday (August 28th) 2-5pm; Monday (August 29th) 9.30am-6pm and Tuesday from 9.30am until the sale begins. Furniture highlights include: Lot 293, a set of 14 early 19th century Hepplewhite-style mahogany dining chairs including two carvers with the provenance described as “Clarke Family, Imperial Tobacco, Manchester” (€7,000- €8,000); and Lot 294, an early 19th-century mahogany twin-pedestal dining table, 182cm long, (€6,000-€8,000). Art highlights include: Lot 144, Cattle Grazing by Frank McKelvey (€3,000- €5,000); and Lot 299, Early Morning Roscoff by Arthur K Maderson (€5,000-€7,000); and Two Cream Jugs by Liam Belton (€1,800-€2,000).



Sunday (September 4th) Matthews Auction Rooms will hold a house contents auction at 68 Wellington Road, Dublin 4 at 1.30pm. Home of the late architect and artist Oliver McCarron, who exhibited with the White Stag art group in the 1940s, and who died in 2010. Includes antiques, books, silver and some 30 paintings including Full Bloom Summer, estimated at €400-€700.

Forthcoming fairs and valuations

Today & tomorrow, Saturday & Sunday (August 27th & 28th) Town of Books Festival, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny. Pop-up bookshops by dealers in rare, antiquarian, collectible and second-hand books; 10am-6pm both days.

Tomorrow, Sunday (August 28th) An ‘Antiques Roadshow’-type valuations event in the ‘Boat House’ in Graiguenamanagh for art, antiques and collectibles by experts from Sheppard’s auctioneers, 2pm-4pm.