Auction results and fairs

Auction results

Sunday (September 4th) Matthews Auction Rooms sale of the house contents of 68 Wellington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, home of the late architect and artist Oliver McCarron. 95 per cent of the 586 lots sold.

Forthcoming auctions

Tuesday (September 13th) Sotheby’s, New Bond Street, London. The Irish Sale. Annual auction of Irish art at 2.30pm. Highlights include: Lot 17, Mary Borden and her Family at Bisham Abbey by Sir John Lavery (GBP£150,000-GBP £250,000); Lot 53, Water Lilies by Jack B Yeats (£100,000-£150,000); Lot 21, Blue Sea and Red Rock, Brittany by Roderic O’Conor (£80,000-£120, 000); Lot 47, Mending Nets, Aran by Gerard Dillon (£100,000-£150,000); Lot 43, Cubist Landscape with Red Pagoda and Bridge by Mary Swanzy (£60,000-£80,000); Lot 57, Prescriptions Accurately Prepared by John Doherty (£15,000-£20,000); Lot 68, Lazy Lady , a bronze sculpture by Rowan Gillespie (£12,000-£18,000); Lot 44, The Fern in the Area by Jack B Yeats (£20,000-£30,000); Lot 16, Landscape with Cottage by Paul Henry (£20,000-£30,000); and Lot 9, Portrait de femme au chapeau by Sir John Lavery (£7,000-£10,000) .

Tuesday (September 13th) Hegarty’s Auction Rooms, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork. Antiques and art auction at 7pm. Three Figures at Night by Markey Robinson (€9,500-€10,000); Bog Cotton by Patrick Scott (€5,000-€6,000); a “superb quality” French 19th-century pier bevelled mirror (€2,000-€4,000). Viewing underway. See hegartyantiques.com

Tuesday (September13th) John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin. Auction of jewellery, watches and silver at 2pm . Viewing from today. A “very important” diamond (4.02cts, H colour and VS2 clarity) single stone ring set with diamond shoulders in platinum (€55,000-€65,000); a gent’s 18ct gold Cartier wrist watch (€5,500-€6,500); a silver RDS medal-set dish, engraved ‘Horse Show 1927 Class 28 2 year old Gelding First Prize awarded to The Hon Mr Justice Wylie for ‘Night of Nights’ ” (€40-€80).

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday (September 13th, 14th & 15th) Ashgrove Auctions at The Pavilion, Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare. Three-day auction – starting at 10am each day – of thousands of props, including some real antiques, used for the filming of the television period drama Penny Dreadful, which was filmed in Ardmore Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday (September 17th) Woodward’s Auctioneers, 26 Cook Street, Cork. Antiques, design and art auction at 11am. Includes the painting Blessing Of the Fleet by 19th-century Cork-born artist James O’Mahony (€5,000-€7,000); a pair of large garden statues in the form of lions (€3,000-€5,000); a surfboard-shaped table by Conna, Co Cork-based contemporary furniture maker Alan Horgan (€3,500- €5,000). Viewing underway.

Forthcoming fairs

Today, Saturday (September 10th) Cork City Book Fair, The Gresham-Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork. 11am-5pm. Tomorrow, Sunday (September 11th) Cork National Antiques, Art & Vintage Fair, Cork International Hotel, Cork Airport, 11am-6pm.