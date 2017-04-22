Art and antiques: auctions, results, fairs

Auction results

Tuesday (April 4th): De Vere’s, 35 Kildare Street, Dublin 2. Irish Art Auction at the Royal College of Physicians, 6 Kildare Street. Some 90 per cent of 160 lots were sold, raising a total of €1 million. The highest price, €140,000, was paid for Lot 34, Still Life, by William Scott, making it the most expensive painting sold in Ireland in 2017 so far. From the Woods Shadow by Jack B. Yeats made €82,000. Jack’s House (Pink) by Basil Blackshaw sold for €27,000, while Jack’s House (Blue) by the same artist made €25,000.

Muingingaun (Maiden Stream) by Hughie O’Donoghue soared above its estimate of €20,000-€30,000 to make €35,000, while at a hammer price of €16,000, Harbour Scene by Patrick Collins almost doubled its estimate of €8,000-€12,000. Louis le Brocquy’s tapestry Eden made €20,000, as did Mars, Hearted Scarecrow and Birds by John Shinnors. Connemara Mare by Patrick Hennessy made €16,000 (estimate €10,000-€15,000) and Spring Rooks by Tony O’Malley made €16,000 (estimate €14,000-€18,000). Kenneth Webb’s Tranquility made €13,000 (estimate €7,000-€14,000) and Patrick Hennessy’s The Race made €12,000 (€8,000-€12,000). See deveres.ie

Sunday April 9th: Hegarty Antiques and Fine Art, Bandon, Co Cork: Country House auction. The highest price was made by a Killarney ware tip-up inlaid centre table with carved claw feet, base decorated with shamrock and local views, which sold for €11,000 (estimate €1,000-€20,000). A rosewood Irish Regency foldover card table with fine inlaid brass detail made €2,150 (€1,800-€2,400); a William IV library table on acanthus leaf decorated legs made €1,650 (€1,400-€1,600). Marie Carroll’s Sailing, Dalkey, acrylic on board, sold for €1,450 and a limestone sculpture by James Horan Tick Tock, made €1,350. See hegartyantiques.com

Forthcoming auctions and fairs

Tomorrow (Sunday, April 23rd): The Irish Antique Dealers’ Fair continues at Castletown House, Celbridge, Co Kildare, 10am to 5pm. Leading dealers and shops with art, furniture, silver, jewellery, clocks, glassware, objets d’art, books, collectables, notes, coins and more. See castletown.ie

Tomorrow (Sunday, April 23rd): Matthews Auction Rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath, 2pm. Some 1,100 lots, including a small Dublin library with some volumes of Irish interest. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

Wednesday, April 26th: Adam’s 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, The History Sale, 3pm. Maps and charts, books, photographs, posters, letters, whiskey, Napoleonic medals, Bronze Age gold ring-money. See adams.ie

Sunday, April 30th: Dolan’s art and antiques auction at Kelly’s Hotel, Rosslare, Co Wexford, 2pm. From Steiff teddy bears to paintings by Sean McSweeney, Evie Hone and Frank McKelvey, ships in bottles and vintage sewing machines to sculpture by John Behan. See dolansart.com