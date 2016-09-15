Family pairings set sights on Balbriggan and Donabate

Castleknock resident Sinéad Mohan and Ratoath-based Colm Mohan applied for permission in July to redevelop the substantial coastal site of a former hosiery factory on Bath Road in Balbriggan.

The 2.17-acre site was purchased in 2014 at auction with a guide of €350,000. A neighbouring house, number 4 Seabanks, was also bought by the Mohans with a guide of €80,000.

The proposed mixed-use scheme comprises a four-storey, 114-bedroom nursing home, a restaurant/café and six four-bedroom houses. The nursing home offers scenic and uninterrupted views over the adjacent public park, Martello tower and the Irish Sea.

The large restaurant would serve residents of the site and public users and would feature an outdoor terrace linking it to the public park. Parking facilities proposed are 33 spaces for the nursing home, 11 for the restaurant and 12 for the six houses.

The developers are in talks with McMahon Healthcare to operate the nursing facility, should it be constructed.

The scheme is not the developers’ first foray into the nursing home market, with Colm Mohan having previously developed the Elmgreen nursing home.

Meanwhile at The Gallery, Turvey Walk, Donabate, Charlie and Edmund O’Reilly Hyland are hoping to build 51 apartments, through their company Wynn Clons Development.

The developers had applied last year to build 19 houses on the lands but were requested by the council to increase the density.

The new apartments would comprise 50 two-bed units (71sq m-113sq m) and one 63sq m one-bed unit, with 60 parking spaces.

The brothers also co-own two partially finished blocks of apartments across the street, which have been idle since the collapse of the property market.

Last year planning permission was granted for a restaurant, café, four retail units, a convenience food shop and a public plaza to the south of their proposed new apartments, on a site the brothers co-own with Woodville Property Developments, according to the planning application.

The Gallery estate, which was previously owned and built by now-liquidated Shelman Properties, is 100m from Donabate train station, from where there are commuter services to Dublin city centre.