Design Moments: Belleek Pottery, a Fermanagh classic

The Belleek part of the name makes sense – it’s a geographical reference – but the “pottery” part is more of a challenge. It conjures up something far more robust and downright earthy than the delicate Parian ware that has been produced in a bewildering range of designs in the Co Fermanagh pottery since 1867.

The manufacturing technique for creating this fine bisque porcelain was developed in the 1840s in Mintons in Staffordshire, so John Caldwell Bloomfield was following fashion when he opened his pottery in Belleek in 1857.

At its most traditional, Belleek is probably associated in its home market with tourism – shamrocks have featured as decoration for more than a hundred years and despite the proliferation of them this month, there’s a tweeness associated with the three-leafed clover that’s hard to shake off. And Belleek has also long been a staple of suburban “good room” China cabinets.

But check out any collector’s website or dedicated Pinterest page – and there are many, Belleek is highly sought after – and the sheer artistry and whimsy in so many of the designs is astonishing: teapots with handles shaped like twigs, cups that look like the most delicate shells found on the sea bed, sugar bowls that seem to be made of leaves and beehive honey pots with swarming bees. The woven basket effect is a signature design.

Irish symbols

And the colour! Delicate pinks, the faintest hints of green with that milky porcelain. Collectors, of course, love provenance and all pieces carry marks which include symbols that are recognisably Irish such as a round tower, a wolfhound and a harp. The first mark, a black one, dated 1863-1890 is the most collectable. There’s full list of marks on Belleek.com.

To mark its 160th year, the company has raided its archives for a collection that reflects the taste and styles during its long history. The Round Tower Centrepiece represents the decade 1897-1907 and it may have been made originally as an exhibition piece – the Celtic Revival was in full swing – and it is instantly recognisable as Belleek.

And with that harp and round tower, it is loaded with Irish symbolism – the wolfhound is there too but it’s a dog that has proven difficult to capture in art and design. It was rediscovered in the early 1980s and head modeller Hugh Gallagher was able to find all the mould parts and reassemble the piece – a sign that this is a product with real heritage.