Celebrate the capital with city strolls this weekend

The American urban activist and campaigner, Jane Jacobs, will be commemorated in over 200 cities around the world over the coming days with free walking tours.

Best known for her book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, Jacobs, famously wrote: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody”.

In Dublin, six free walks are planned in the city centre and inner suburbs tomorrow (Friday, May 5th), Saturday, (May 6th) and Sunday, (May 7th). These include a walk through Portobello (starting from Leonard’s Corner tomorrow, May 5th, at 7pm) led by Natalie de Róiste, the city co-ordinator for Dublin’s Jane’s Walk Festival; a historic walking tour of the Iveagh Gardens, led by Kieran Doyle O’Brien at 11am on Saturday, May 6th and a walk around Stephen’s Green, led by historian Donal Fallon from the Little Museum of Dublin, at 11am on Saturday and Sunday, May 6th and 7th.

Anthony McGuinness will lead a walk crossing 14 Dublin city bridges starting at the James Joyce Bridge at 2pm on Saturday, May 6th and Green Party city councillor and DIT lecturer Ciarán Cuffe will trace the heritage and future plans of Moore Street, meeting at the Spire at 11am on Sunday, May 7th. All walks are free and no advanced booking required. See also janeswalk.org/Ireland/Dublin