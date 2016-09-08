CBRE wins annual property players’ tennis tournament

Last week the annual gathering of property players for the IrishTimes/Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland tennis tournament was marked by rare fine weather. Now in its 27th year, both men’s and women’s doubles teams were pitted against each other at the new venue of Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club.

In the end CBRE emerged victorious from the 18 team competition, having squeezed through to the final after a mixed doubles tie-breaking semi-final match against Hooke&MacDonald finished with a nail-biting 12-10 victory for CBRE. The final saw CBRE and Knight Frank face off on centre court in front of a packed club house.

The event organisers, who included Peter Dargan of The Irish Times, Ken MacDonald of Hooke & MacDonald and Marcus O’Connor of MFO The Property Professionals said it had been one of the best attended tournaments yet, and were already looking forward to next year’s event.