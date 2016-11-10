Bustling SCSI conference to accentuate the positive

Today’s annual conference of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) will be bustling on foot of last week’s surprise news of the departure of Patricia Byron from the director general role at SCSI after less than two years and her replacement at the top with Aine Myler. Myler, who will take up the new role on December 1st, is a well-known figure in property circles: she served as president of the Irish Auctioneers and Valuers’ Institute prior to its merger with the SCSI, and she joined SCSI’s management team as director of operations in January this year.

The Croke Park event will host more than 250 construction and property professionals, and this year’s theme, ‘Turning challenges into opportunities’, reflects the industry’s gradual return to form and the changed face of the property market. Keynote speaker Alexandra Notay, of UK build-to-rent specialist Places for People, will be discussing the rise of this new asset class in property. With more than 150,000 homes and assets of £3 billion (€3.37bn), Places for People is the UK’s largest property and leisure management and development company.

A more local highlight however is likely to be an interview between Newstalk’s Shane Coleman and Stephen Vernon, chairman of Green Property, on his life in the property sector. Veteran property investor Vernon, who scooped the Industry award two weeks ago at the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, always provides a unique take on the sector.

Other speakers will include Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers, speaking on Brexit and the global economy, and Eamon Ryan TD will provide the Green Party’s response to the Government’s housing policy.

James Maddock, head of global occupiers services at Cushman & Wakefield, will speak on how changes in how we live, work and play will affect future demands on residential and commercial property.