Allsop online auction features wide range of multi-unit lots

More than 140 residential and commercial properties are on the block in Allsop’s latest online property auction, which will take place on November 3rd. Landlords will be interested in the wide range of multi-home lots, such as small apartment complexes and runs of houses, that are being sold together.

For instance, there is a terrace of four houses near St James’s Hospital in Dublin 8 with a reserve range of €575,000-€625,000, and a complete development of six residential units in Dunmore East, Co Waterford, which is reserved at €565,000-€580,000.

Those with a million or more to spend could look at Lot 20, a scheme of 15 houses in Tullamore, Co Offaly, currently producing €86,292, while in Cork, a portfolio of seven apartments on Henry Street bringing in rent of €69,900 will have a reserve of €770,000-€780,000.

Boom-era homes

There are several Dublin apartments on offer and scores of boom-era homes across the country, some in a state of neglect. For those looking for a life change there are a few tempting lots – for instance, an entire building in Lahinch, Co Clare, would seem to offer potential with a reserve of €90,000-€110,000. Located on Kettle Street, the 220.92sq m (2,378sq ft) building has a shop at ground level and two apartments overhead.

Meanwhile, in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, there’s a substantial pub and B&B available with a reserve of €185,000-€195,000, while at the lower end of the price scale €15,000-€25,000 could get you a traditional two-storey house on the main street of Castlefin in Co Donegal.

In Waterford there’s a commercial building currently let on unknown terms to an outfit called Tinder Private Members Club. The reserve range here is €38,000-€42,000.

The online catalogue has all the details on registration and bidding. See allsopireland.ie.