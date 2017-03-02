Advice for house-buyers at event in Merrion Hotel

Even armed with a hefty deposit and a mood board of ideas for the perfect home, house-buying is an extremely fraught process, pitted with minefields for the inexperienced. Fundamentals such as the aspect, or nearby amenities such as schools and shops, can be overlooked in the rush to snag a recently renovated beaut.

This is why architect and Irish Times contributor Denise O’Connor will host an event, “Home Truths: advice for buying and refurbishing a house”, on Tuesday, March 14th, at Dublin’s Merrion Hotel from 6pm to 8pm. It will be facilitated by Irish Times property editor Madeleine Lyons. Additional speakers will include Nicola Bergin of Bergin Auctioneers and builder and Irish Times contributor Kevin Moran.

Tickets are €15 each and available to purchase at optimisedesignhometruths.eventbrite.ie. Places for the event are limited. A portion of the tickets has been set aside for Irish Times subscribers (watch out for the subscriber awards email).