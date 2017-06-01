A crash course in retrofitting your period property

As the recovery continues, more and more period properties are being restored to their former glory, raising the challenge of retrofitting these buildings for comfortable contemporary use. With this in mind the Irish Georgian Society has scheduled a day of learning for professionals and contractors interested in the installation of mechanical and electrical services in historic buildings.

The event is being held in partnership with the Department of Heritage and the Construction Industry Federation’s Register of Heritage Contractors; attendees will hear case studies and presentations from Irish and UK conservation professionals, architects, engineers and contractors.

The day-long event takes place on Tuesday, June 13th at Russborough, Co Wicklow, and is recognised as CPD by the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland, Engineers Ireland and the CIF. Attendance fee is €125 and includes lunch. Bookings through the Irish Georgian Society, info@igs.ie; Tel: 01-6798675