A 3D-printed house: €10,000 ‘urban igloo’ was built in a day

The creators saved 70% of construction costs on the 3D-printed home

Rosita Boland

A California based start-up have given a glimpse into the future of construction by 3D-printing a house in 24 hours. Video: Apis Cor

 

There is infinite capacity for what 3D printers may yet do. 3D printing has already given us furniture, medical devices and household items. Now Apis Cor, a California-based start-up, has 3D-printed a house in Russia in 24 hours. The resulting video has gone viral.

Following a recent popular Irish Times story about a house made out of shipping containers, there is clearly huge interest in new methods of creating affordable housing.

The Russian house, a rounded, flat-roofed kind of urban igloo, is 38 square metres in size. It cost $10,143 to build, or €9,566.

It was made possible by a new kind of crane-sized 3D mobile printing machine, and it was printed on-site in a still-snowy location in Russia.

More than 70 per cent of usual construction costs were saved: labour being one.

If this could be duplicated many times over, the advantages of creating low-cost housing in any urban area of the world are clear.

Nikita Chen-yun-tai, founder of Apis Cor, said in a statement: “We want to help people around the world to improve their living conditions. That’s why the construction process needs to become fast, efficient, and high-quality as well. For this to happen we need to delegate all the hard work to smart machines.”

3D printing technology could transform our world – and perhaps frontiers beyond our world too. There are even mutterings that the humans who may make it to Mars will bring 3D printers with them, to make what they need there.

