Holiday outfits for Christmas angels

There is a wide selection to choose from. See which best suits your children

Alanna Gallagher

 

ROLE PLAYING

Little angel good or rock star wild? Should I be a good little angel, courtesy of this dress-up kit (about €24.50) from UK-based Sisters Guild? Or stay wild with this tiger’s head printed sweatshirt (€39.95) and leopard print trousers (€29.95), both Mira Mira. sistersguild.co.uk; miramira.ie

MONOCHROME MOMENT

Stripes or checks? This vertical stripe Fleming sleeper suit (€45) from Sandymount-based Mira Mira, or a checked set from H&M’s Conscious range, bloomers (€19.99) and matching peplum top (€19.99). hm.com; miramira.ie

METALLICA? SILVER OR GOLD?

Which party frock to rock? This rainbow party dress from Next (from €47), or this burnished silver lace dress (€30), boots (€33) and hat (€13), all from River Island. http://ie.nextdirect.com/en; http://eu.riverisland.com

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE

How to stay warm while looking cool? Little girl wears a paisley-inspired shawl (€17) and a tribal-patterned wool-mix day dress (€20), both Penneys, while these woolly jumpers from Marks & Spencer, an ombre-striped sweater for him and a Nordic-inspired design for her (both €22-€27). Nail the festive mood in a single garment. primark.com; marksandspencer.ie

