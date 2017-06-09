High-five fails: Corbyn isn’t the only one to be left red-faced

From presidential debates to sporting victories, here’s a few other high-fives gone awry

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Nora-Ide McAuliffe

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s Labour Party tries to exchange a high five with shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry at the UK general election counting centre in Islington, London. Photograph: Darren Staples

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s Labour Party tries to exchange a high five with shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry at the UK general election counting centre in Islington, London. Photograph: Darren Staples

 

Jeremy Corbyn was making the news for more than one reason Friday morning as his “high-five fail” with a party colleague went viral.

The British Labour leader’s awkward interaction with Emily Thornberry,the party’s shadow foreign secretary, happened as they were celebrating Labour’s election results.

However it’s not the first, and unlikely to be the last of a high-five gone awry.

Donald Trump and Ben Carson 

During a Republic presidential debate in the US in September 2016, the then White House hopeful Donald Trump had an awkward moment with rival Ben Carson when he tried to high-five the neurosurgeon following comments Carson made about the Bush administration on the Iraq war.

Melania and Baron Trump

During Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington in January, his wife Melania was left red-faced after trying to high-five the couple’s son, Baron.

Nicole Richie and Cat Greenleaf

Sometimes a high-five can even turn into a inadvertent slap as Nicole Richie found out during an interview with Cat Greenleaf for NBC’s Talk Stoop.

Brad Haddin 

In some cases, a mispalced high-five can even lead to an eye injury, as Australian cricketer Brad Haddin experienced during another celebratory moment gone wrong.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.