The shortage of disabled parking spaces prevents us from participating in society

The Disabled Drivers Association recently conducted a survey of 5,000 the top excuses they hear when a non-disabled person uses a disabled parking bay. The responses include lines like “I’ll only be a minute”, “I’m getting my Chinese and that’s more important”, “I’ll move if somebody else wants the space” or “I’ve a hangover”.

With an increase in disabled parking permits being issued, a decrease in available disabled parking spaces and non-disabled drivers using these spaces, it has become more difficult for disabled people to use their cars.

Parking in the city centre is tricky at the best of times but if you are disabled, you are limited to even fewer parking spots.

The Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) reports that there are currently 75,000 disabled parking permits in circulation in Ireland. The organisation issued 26,000 for wheelchair users alone last year. Permits may last up to five years, depend on the nature of one’s condition.

Disabled parking permits are also issued to people who are registered blind via the National Council for the Blind, and to primary medical certificate holders who have been assessed by a HSE doctor. The HSE can also issue one to people who have been assessed by medical practitioner, confirming that the applicant has a “permanent condition or disability that severely restricts their ability to walk”.

The permits allow drivers to park in disabled and non-disabled spaces in public pay and display areas free of charge, and for an unlimited amount of time. In private car parks, the permit allows drivers to use the disabled parking spots but the parking rate remains the same for all drivers.

There are roughly 150 public disabled parking spaces in Dublin’s city centre, according to an email sent from Fergal McKay in Dublin City Council’s Traffic Advisory Group. However, with ongoing roadworks, Luas works and pedestrianisation of areas, these spaces are are being taken out completely and not being replaced, meaning that there are not enough spaces available for disabled people.

While the waived fee and unlimited time restrictions for public parking is a small silver lining, disabled people need those spaces for the extra room and shorter walking distances that they provide.

Assessments ensure that the person whose name is registered on the card is in absolute need of a parking permit but family members and friends have been konwn to abuse this system, passing the badge around like a festival wristband.

Anita Matthews, a spokesperson from the IWA, notes that while there have been some improvements, disabled parking and the abuse of the system is a constant issue for the organisation and its members.

“The availability of disabled drivers parking spaces, particularly in towns and villages throughout rural Ireland, remains an ongoing issue for IWA’s membership,” she says. “Although, we have seen improvements in the past few years, the lack of disabled drivers’ parking spaces and the misuse of accessible parking spaces remains an ongoing challenge.”

Public and private buildings must provide proportional disabled parking in their car parks, with at least 5 per cent of the total number of car parking spaces designated as disabled parking spots. Big spaces such as shopping centres, cinemas or universities, have the correct number of disabled parking spaces, but public, on-street parking is letting down disabled people.

There are logistical considerations that disabled people must take into account before they park their car. For example, the location of the kerb is very important, depending on whether or not the disabled person is a driver, a passenger or travelling alone. If the driver is disabled and needs to unload a wheelchair by themselves, the kerb needs to be on the driver’s side of the car so they are not unloading their chair into oncoming traffic.

Other elements, like the placement of lampposts or railings, can reduce the amount of space needed to assemble a wheelchair, especially if cyclists have decided to lock their bikes there, blocking doors or limiting space. The search for the right spot can often add on half an hour or 45 minutes on to travel time, especially in rush hour.

In my own experience as a wheelchair user, people are deeply ashamed when they see that I’ve been waiting for a parking spot. One evening last year, a delivery truck was taking up two disabled parking spaces on Drury Street in Dublin 2. When I pulled my car up behind the truck, unloaded my wheelchair and asked the driver if he could move, his response was: “There was nowhere else for me to park, love”.

I always insist on waiting for the driver to return instead of driving off so I can let them know how long I’ve been waiting, hoping that the embarrassment stops them from using a disabled spot again.

Still, the excuses come thick and fast, showing that drivers are not only unaware that parking in a disabled spot is illegal and punishable by a fine of €80 but that it’s downright inconsiderate. In France, some disabled spaces have a sign that translates as “You can take my parking space if you take my disability”, emphasising that disabled spaces aren’t up for grabs.

While the €80 fine will ensure that some people won’t abuse the disabled parking spaces again, it’s not enough to stop them from doing it again. More disabled parking bays are needed across the country to reflect the growing number of people using the Disabled Parking Permit. This would help with increasing the visibility of disabled people in our society.

As it stands, the scarcity of available and usable parking spaces, and the unreliability of public transport for disabled people, make it more difficult for us to lead independent lives.

Parking in or removing a disabled parking prevents a disabled person from participating in society.