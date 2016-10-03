The battle between women who breastfeed and women who don’t

Believing that breast is best is not enough to change Ireland’s position as the country with one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. Neither is blaming women who abandon the breast for the bottle.

But, if you, like me, breastfed your babies and feel strongly about the physical and psychological health benefits for mother and baby, please read on. If you’re still angry or sad about pressure on you to breastfeed amid the myriad of other pressures of having a new baby, read on too. Because a new book, Breastfeeding Uncovered by Dr Amy Brown, is the first book in a long time which seriously examines why breastfeeding has become such a battle between women who do and women who don’t.

Guilt and blame

“We need to shift the conversation away from guilt and blame; it is not individual mothers’ responsibility to tackle an entrenched public health issue,” says Brown, an associate professor at the department of public health at Swansea University . Although she is speaking about the low breastfeeding rates in the UK, her remarks fit perfectly here too.

We must ask ourselves why the annual National Breastfeeding Week held every year in early October (breastfeeding.ie) has virtually no impact on breastfeeding rates in Ireland.

For starters, just consider one factor that women can’t control which is that Ireland is one of the top producers of baby formula in the world and recently became the second-biggest exporter of infant formula to China.

So next time, take a close look at those advertisements for follow-on milk which by law are not allowed to discourage women from breastfeeding.

In Breastfeeding Uncovered, Brown writes, “we shouldn’t be fighting against an industry that is actively trying to dissuade women from breastfeeding. We shouldn’t need to argue with each other or write newspaper articles debating it. We shouldn’t feel the desperate need to justify how we fed our baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Breast is normal

Rather than seeing breast as best, Brown argues that breast is normal. “It’s what your body is normally designed to do,” she says. So, breastfeeding doesn’t reduce the chances of a baby becoming obese; it’s formula feeding that increases the chances of childhood obesity. Brown says we should be talking about the risk of formula feeding and not the benefits of breastfeeding.

Brown became pregnant with her first child when starting her PhD in 2005, which turned her focus from healthy diets for older children to infant feeding.

The book is not about how to breastfeed (she doesn’t believe she should tell mothers to breastfeed) but how to dismantle the barriers to breastfeeding. “Decisions about how babies are fed might ultimately be down to what a new mum chooses, but the layers and layers of influence on her are immense,” she says.

Society’s obsession with how much babies sleep and eat play a huge part in all of this, especially when you consider that many breastfed babies sleep less and put on weight more slowly than formula-fed babies. And remember, there’s a generation of women who are now grandmothers who were weaned onto the wonders of infant formula to help their babies sleep better and put on weight more easily. For many of these women, a good baby was one who was quiet and slept a lot and had a routine rather than one who was active, alert and unpredictable. “Even if many of these women want to help their daughters breastfeed, they don’t know how,” says Brown.

Breastfeeding Uncovered is the result of 12 years of research and teaching about the complexities of breastfeeding decisions and how mothers can best be supported. Although it’s full of studies on how breastfed babies and breastfeeding mothers are healthier, she reminds us that no one wants bottle-fed babies or their mothers to be unhealthy either.

Finally, it’s a book that is quirky and polemical in a way you need when you’re exhausted and confused about all those mixed messages about getting your figure back after having a baby and doing the best thing for your baby.

Support

If there is one word that has to be repeated again and again when it comes to breastfeeding, it’s support. A new mother needs lots of support – from as many people as possible. That can range from someone helping mind older children to cooking meals to washing clothes to cleaning the house. All these jobs are tiring when you’ve just had a baby and even more tiring when you’re breastfeeding that baby.

In Africa, there’s a saying that it takes a village to rear a child. “I’ve lots of students from Africa where new mothers are cared for for six weeks after birth by other women. New mothers are often so isolated here. We have to value our new mothers more. If we value motherhood and breastfeeding more, women will find it far easier to breastfeed,” says Brown.

Essentially, what all this adds up to is the need for a culture that normalises and nurtures breastfeeding. Are we ready? If so, that means: No sniggering or staring when a new mother breastfeeds her baby in a cafe.

No negative comments from older mothers/grandmothers about how breastfeeding is not worth the trouble and wouldn’t it be nice if someone else could feed the baby too. Remember, there are plenty of other things to do with a newborn baby like bathing or changing nappies.

No stories about extremely painful nipples and mastitis when a new mother is already struggling with the demands of a suckling baby during a growth spurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

No jealousy from dads and other siblings of the time spent with the new baby.

No advertisements for baby formula but advertisements for breastfeeding instead.

Well, that last one might be the trickiest to tackle.

10 steps to becoming a society that supports breastfeeding

1 Teach mums, and those around them how normal it is for breastfed babies to feed frequently and how this is necessary to build up a mother’s milk supply.

2 Tell all new parents and those around them about normal baby sleep and support them in other ways to get more rest.

3 Tell parents and those around them about normal patterns of weight loss and weight gain in breastfed babies, and why this doesn’t mean that they are underweight or aren’t getting enough milk.

4 Be more aware of how experiences during childbirth and the early days may affect breastfeeding. Invest in maternity units to give staff more time with mothers to help reduce interventions during birth, and ultimately increase breastfeeding rates. The more baby-friendly practices a hospital adopts, the better its breastfeeding rates. 5 Invest in expert support services for all breastfeeding mums right from the start of breastfeeding and for as long as they need.

6 Support new mothers to feed, don’t abandon them to juggle everything. Educate dads to be the breastfeeding supporters they can be.

7 Bin all the rubbish baby care books. Cuddle your baby. Feed it when it wants feeding.

8 Stop this ridiculous body image pressure on new mothers and come to terms with our own illogical sensitivities and prejudices about human milk and the female body.

9 Support employers to be breastfeeding friendly and educate the public on all of the above.

10 Regulate products such as those that claim to measure your milk supply, which are designed to create anxiety in new mums. Crack down on formula milk brand advertising and prevent formula milk products from access to professionals and parents.

A culture that doesn’t support breastfeeding

Your mother tells you that she fed you every four hours and you are fine.

Your mother-in-law insists on holding the baby a little longer and not giving him back.

Your partner wants to bond with the baby and sees feeding as the only way. You buy a book that tells you when babies should be fed (and it’s not now).

You feel so exhausted your health visitor suggests your partner does a feed.

A mum at the baby clinic asks if your milk is enough because he’s feeding so much.

Strangers in public stare and comment when you feed your baby.

A difficult labour meant that you were exhausted and sore.

Society insisted you needed to “get your life back” by being out and about.

Your employment contract or pay meant that you had to be back at work

Your friends without children want you to go out for a “break from the baby”. Formula adverts continually talk about moving on from breastfeeding.

A culture that supports breastfeeding

Rather than wanting to feed the baby himself, dad cooks a lovely meal for everyone, which kind of feeds the baby anyway. Your mother passes the baby back to you and makes you a cup of tea (with biscuits). Society just gets on with their coffee, cake and gossip and doesn’t even notice a mother breastfeeding her baby as it’s so normal.

Friends come round to the house, tidy up a bit and hold the sleeping baby for you while you have a moment hands-free. Someone writes a parenting manual that simply says ‘Feed and cuddle your baby whenever you both want, the end’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from Breastfeeding Uncovered: who really decides who feeds our babies? By Dr Amy Brown (Pinter and Martin)