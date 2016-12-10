Sick? Off work? Don’t take the wrong medicine
Superbug outbreaks in Limerick and Tallaght show that antibiotic resistance is in our communities, our hospitals, our bloodstreams. We could be heading for disaster
Building up resistance: misuse of antibiotics is said to be costing 700,000 lives a year. Photograph: Getty Images
When Alexander Fleming delivered his Nobel lecture, in 1945, the man who discovered penicillin presented his audience with a whodunnit. “Mr X has a sore throat,” he began. “He buys some penicillin and gives himself not enough to kill the streptococci but enough to educate them to resist penicillin. He then infects his wife. Mrs X gets pneumonia and is treated with penicillin. As the streptococci are now resistant the treatment fails. Mrs X dies. Who is primarily responsible for Mrs X’s death?”