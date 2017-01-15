My 8-year-old daughter can be quite judgmental

Q: Have you any tips on how to deal with a child who sticks very much to the rules and can be quite judgmental? My daughter is eight years old and, at times, can judge others in a negative way. She doesn’t always say something negative but she has a “look” that other children definitely understand. She is a very “good” girl who is afraid of making mistakes and getting things wrong – a bit of a perfectionist. The perfectionism don’t bother me so much as the perception I have that she can see herself better than others. Have you any advice on how to deal with this?