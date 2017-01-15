My 8-year-old daughter can be quite judgmental

Ask the Expert: My child is a perfectionist who can view others in a negative way

John Sharry

At eight years of age, children are only beginning to learn the important skills of empathy and understanding the context for other people’s actions. Photograph: iStock

At eight years of age, children are only beginning to learn the important skills of empathy and understanding the context for other people’s actions. Photograph: iStock

Q: Have you any tips on how to deal with a child who sticks very much to the rules and can be quite judgmental? My daughter is eight years old and, at times, can judge others in a negative way. She doesn’t always say something negative but she has a “look” that other children definitely understand. She is a very “good” girl who is afraid of making mistakes and getting things wrong – a bit of a perfectionist. The perfectionism don’t bother me so much as the perception I have that she can see herself better than others. Have you any advice on how to deal with this?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.