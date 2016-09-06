There is no shortage of clubs and activities in Navan, as can be seen by the map.

However, it was impossible to represent every activity that is taking place in the Navan area on the map, for reasons of space. What follows is a further flavour of the type of activities currently taking place:

There are a number of gyms which can be easily accessed. These include Aisling Reilly Fitness (www.facebook.com/AislingReillyfitness) and Transform Fitness which is is at www.facebook.com/TransformFitnessPT.

For details on Meath Fitness the website is www.facebook.com/meathfitness.

There is no shortage of sports clubs in the area. Bective GFC which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/bective.cannistowngfc/ and

Johnstown Football Club is at: https://www.facebook.com/JohnstownFootballClub.

Navan rugby football club is athttps://www.facebook.com/Navan-RFC-192674882124.

Navan Adventure Sports is at https://www.facebook.com/Navan-Adventure-Sports-295677310766734/.

Those interested in trying their hand at music - remember it s not all about physical exercise - could try St. Mary’s Musical Society Navan https://www.facebook.com/SMMSnavan.

There are also several groups involved in “wellness”. These include Navan Postive People- Coaching People to Action https://www.facebook.com/NAVANPPC.