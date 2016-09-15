Healthy Town event guide 2016

There are numerous free events on in Navan and surrounding areas over the coming weeks as part of The Irish Times Pfizer healthy town initiative (irishtimes.com/healthytown).

Here is a list of some of the highlights. If you have an event that you think should be included, email: healthytownnavan@edelman.com

Parenting

The next talk in the healthy town series will be parenting expert and child psychologist Dr Sarah O’Doherty. She will ask: “What kind of parent are you?” and outline various parenting styles and the received wisdom on them. The talk takes place on Tuesday next, September 20th in the Ardboyne Hotel at 7 pm. To register email: healthytownnavan@edelman.com.

The talk is free and it is preferable to register, but you can also just drop along on the night.

Walking

The Healthy Town evening walking group at Blackwater Park, led by Meath Sports Partnership’s Lucy Dillon started its weekly walk on Tuesday. It will run every Tuesday at 7.15pm during the Healthy Town project.

A walking group is also being organised at Claremont Stadium, every Thursday morning at 10.30 am.

On Wednesday September 21st, Navan Chamber of Commerce and Noel French have organised an Historical Walking Tour of Navan. It leaves at 6.30pm from the Central, Trimgate Street. The walk will take about one hour, but places are limited to 20 people. Contact Noel French: 086 805 3293 or email: neoltrim@gmail.com.

Health checks

As part of the project, the Irish Heart Foundation is conducting a series of free health checks in Navan and will arrange with various groups to do them. Some are open to the public and the first of these takes place in the Ardboyne Hotel on Saturday September 24th. Places are limited to 24 and bookings can be made by phoning Caoimhe Rudden at the IHF on 01-668 5001.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IHF will also hold public health checks on October 22nd at Claremont Stadium. Again, places are limited and contact Caoimhe Rudden at the IHF on 01- 668 5001.

Mental health

On Wednesday October 5th, psychologist and author Dr Harry Barry will give a talk on mental health including coping with anxiety at the Ardboyne Hotel at 7pm.

Dr Barry is a regular broadcaster on RTÉ radio and has written several best-selling books on the topic of mental health. You can register for the free talk on healthytownnavan@edelman.com.

Cycling

On Friday and Saturday October 7th and 8th, there will be a cycling power challenge at Donohoe Expert Electrical. The winner will receive a Garmin Cycle Edge GPS.

For all articles on Healthy Town Ireland, see irishtimes.com/healthytown