Health events: from men’s health to motor neuron disease

Men’s health

John Lonergan, former governor of Mountjoy Prison; Prof Niall Moyna from the Department of Health and Human Performance at Dublin City University and Dr Paul D’Alton, clinical psychologist at the Psycho-oncology Unit at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, are among the speakers at the free Men’s Health seminar on June 14th, 6pm-8.30pm, at the Royal College of Surgeons, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Advance booking on mariekeating.ie. Men’s Health week continues until June 18th.

Prostate cancer

The cancer-support organisation Arc is hosting a series of workshops on prostate cancer, starting tomorrow at 11am in Arc, 559 South Circular Road, Dublin. The workshops will cover physical activity, erectile dysfunction, incontinence issues and stress management. An eight-week programme, Living Life with Secondary Cancer, also starts tomorrow at 11 am in Arc, 65 Eccles Street, Dublin 1. Contact Jane on 01-8307333 or email info@arccancersupport.ie for more details.

Motor neuron disease

Motor neuron disease is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurons, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. The condition results in muscle weakness and wasting and it affects walking, talking, eating, drinking and breathing. The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association supports people with the disease, their carers, families and friends. Its annual fundraising appeal continues until June 18th. imnda.ie

MedTech Week

To mark MedTech Week 2017, the medical device company Medtronic will host a technology exhibition and drop-in centre on Tuesday, June 20th, at 2.30pm in Buswells Hotel, Molesworth St, Dublin. The event, which will make clinicians and patient groups available to chat to people, aims to raise awareness of incontinence and the innovative therapies that are available. The Equals programme, which sends decommissioned medical equipment to Africa and trains doctors, nursing and maintenance/engineering staff, will also be launched at the Royal College of Physicians on Thursday, June 22nd. imsta.ie

Tulip alert

Tulip bulbs imported into Ireland from the Netherlands may spread resistance to antifungal medicines that treat potentially fatal fungal infections, according to new research from Trinity College Dublin. Tom Rogers, professor of clinical microbiology at TCD advises people not to plant tulip or narcissus bulbs near healthcare facilities or in gardens of people who suffer from immune system disorders.