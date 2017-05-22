Run away from home: The power of a rejuvenating fitness weekend

Earlier today I waved goodbye to 18 recreational runners who had joined me for a “Forget the Gym” running weekend in the midlands. Two days previously, these runners were all strangers for whom the only common thread was an interest in running.

Being part of their shared fun, stories and memories, while watching their camaraderie grow as the weekend progressed, has reminded me of how much we can all benefit from a break with our daily routine.

Too busy to escape?

Each of us can only keep going for a certain time at an intense pace before the body decides it needs a break. This may manifest in illness, fatigue, stress or burnout.

On the treadmill of work, family commitments and general life busyness, taking me-time can seem a luxury, or even a selfish action. We are often too busy to stop and notice how much stress we are carrying. An afternoon, a night or better still a weekend away from our routine can often fill us with renewed energy to take on our challenges and look at our responsibilities with a new perspective. Your family, your colleagues and yourself could all reap the benefits of you having a little break.

Going it alone

Once in a while, rather than taking your friends and family on a day trip or weekend away with you, consider escaping on your own and join an organised group.

When you join a group on your own, you are more likely to chat to others, be your true self and distance yourself from your commitments and worries at home. No one there knows your day-to-day life, everyone is a stranger and there is a sense of freedom in that you have no image to maintain. You can be your true self.

Having led groups for many years, I notice that although the participants come along to learn from me, they often pick up many tips, advice and inspiration from each other also.

Our weekend escape

Basing ourselves in the picturesque village of Kinnitty, Co Offaly, we chose Giltraps Glamping Accommodation for our group getaway. The novelty of sleeping a bit closer to nature but having the luxury of breakfast and a packed lunch handed to us each day made it the perfect base for our daily adventures.

Sharing rooms and stories with strangers brought this group closer than they may have imagined. They have shared experiences now – be it running in a torrential rain shower along the trails of the Slieve Bloom mountains or wandering by accident into the magical fairy trail in Lough Boora Parklands, they shared stories and experiences, goals and troubles along the trails. By the time we had our final meal at Birr Castle and Gardens, no one would realise that this group only met less than 48 hours ago.

Finding your escape

My group were all recreational runners who enjoyed exploring new routes on foot but needed a little boost in motivation. Whether you like to walk or run, visit cities or countryside, climb a mountain or ramble between pubs or coffee shops, there are organised group trips and adventures all around the country.

With local knowledge and the logistics off your to-do list, you can truly escape from home without having to plan other than getting to the starting point. If you are on a tight budget, pick a day trip where you don’t have accommodation or dinner costs.

Not all about exercise

If the word “exercise” sounds a bit like too much hard work, your escape certainly doesn’t have to involve running, speeding down mountain bike trails or abseiling cliffs.

Any change from your normal routine can help rejuvenate the body and mind. There are companies that organise historical walks, leisurely tours of country houses and gardens, and even a seaweed foraging strolls along the coast. Whether you enjoy painting or photography, gardening or geology, there are adventures out there that let you focus on your passion without having to worry about logistics and planning for a few days.

Surprise yourself

You could also consider going somewhere new or doing something that is not in your comfort zone. Kinnitty is a village none of my group had reason to visit and probably an area that they may not have even considered before.

They were all so pleasantly surprised to see how much was within a 10-mile radius of the village. Your escape can be an excuse to travel to somewhere you have never visited and potentially become a regular getaway spot for you.

Return refreshed

As the coach and organiser, I too return from a weekend like this inspired and motivated by the stories and experiences of the participants. The combination of fresh air, camaraderie, exercise and break from the usual weekend routine has sent us all home with a new lease of life.

Getting active, outdoors and sharing the journey together has brought this group close together. It has inspired them, and myself, to make the most of what our country has to offer, to get out and explore, to appreciate that we can run and to remember that we all have some choice in how to spend our time on what builds our energy rather than wears us down.

Over to you

We may not all have a lot of time or money to step away from our daily routine, but this month consider finding a mini-escape from your day-to-day routine and do something you really enjoy with like-minded souls.

You never know who you may meet or what you may learn. You will return with a fresh view on life, new plans and goals, possibly new friends and certainly more energy for the future.

Mary Jennings is founder and running coach with ForgetTheGym.ie. Mary trains beginners and marathoners and everyone in between to enjoy running and stay injury free. Mary is also the creator of all our Irish Times Get Running programmes – Beginners Get Running, Get Running 10k and Get Running Stay Running.