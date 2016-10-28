My marathon: ‘I’ll be standing in Rialto proffering bananas’

Martin Clancy misses running the Dublin marathon – the nerves, the bin liners, the crowd...

Martin Clancy

Snack in hand, Martin Clancy runs the Dublin Marathon.

Snack in hand, Martin Clancy runs the Dublin Marathon.

 

I’ll be standing by the roundabout in Rialto proffering bananas. You will be 12 miles into your journey. Go on. Take one. And then go on.

I can’t run marathons any more. I should have been devastated when I was told, but the physio broke it gently, and gradually.

Still, I miss it. The nervous thrill of the day before, drinking as much water as my body will allow. Checking and rechecking my kit, with one eye on the weather forecast. Gels and energy bars packed into my pouch. A couple of paracetamol tablets, just in case.

I miss the morning of the race. The long wait for the run to start, wrapped in a heavy bin liner for warmth with a snack in my hand. Hungry and not hungry.

The knowing nods and handshakes as the journey begins.

Moving at a pace that feels too slow, but is always fast enough.

Peeling off the extra layer as the body warms to the task.

Breaking the course, gently and gradually.

The sound of thousands of running shoes beating a tremulous pattern in the quieter parts of the Phoenix Park.

Enduring the hill from Clonskeagh to Roebuck Road 19 miles in.

Turning for home, from Foster’s Avenue on to the Stillorgan Road. Just over three miles left. A short training run.

The crowds taking me to the finish. No earphones for me. In the early miles they would shout: “good running”. By the end, I’d hear: “you can do it”.

I did it. And so will you. I’ll be cheering you on, bananas in hand, round about 12 miles in.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.