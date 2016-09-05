How can you get fit in 8 weeks?

Calling all Navan residents. It’s your lucky day. Well your lucky eight weeks really. Navan is this year’s Irish Times Pfizer Heathy Town which means the Healthy Town team are on their way to help you get moving. Round up your friends, family and colleagues and let’s get active and feel better. With support, guidance and motivation, a lot can be achieved in just eight weeks.

Take the first step to decide to get involved. And for everyone who is not in Navan, use these tips to get motivated to improve your health, wellbeing and fitness this autumn.

Are you ready to get moving?

Even with the best intentions, most of us struggle to make the time to focus on our health and wellbeing. There is always something else to do that steals our spare time from us. We fill our heads with excuses and reasons to postpone getting active and gradually the months and years pass us by.

The longer it has been since we felt fit and strong, the harder it is to get started. We lose confidence as well as strength and find it easier to stay at home.

The next eight weeks

The summer has flown by and the autumn routine beckons. We now have a new chance to focus on ourselves and get a habit in place before the darker days set in. What is possible in eight weeks for you? Think about the time you have available and what time you could make free for yourself.

There will always be housework, homework and jobs to be done. If you are serious about getting moving this autumn and feeling more energetic and confident, you have to make it an appointment for activity in your diary that you cannot cancel.

Notice where your time goes

We all have a few spare minutes each day that can be dedicated to helping us feel good. We tend to fill these minutes with chores and tasks that benefit others or spend these minutes on Facebook or watching TV. Notice where your spare time goes. Look back over the last eight weeks. Can you account for all of your time? Don’t let the next eight weeks fly by in the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you have to be a little selfish with your time in the short term for yourself and your family to reap the benefits in the long term.

Focus on feeling good

We will be more productive, happy and energetic if we take a little bit of time to get moving, get active and get outdoors. This energetic atmosphere transfers to our home, our relationships and our work environment too. If you are feeling good, the mood is contagious and you can inspire others to get involved too.

Start small

The key is to start small and build up a routine from there. If exercise is too complicated or time consuming, you will just give up. Get your family and friends involved. Make a commitment to meet someone else. Getting started is the hardest bit. Carve out the time in your day for exercise and your body and your family will thank you for it. Set an example for the family this autumn and make exercise your priority.

Too many commitments?

If you cannot leave your house, you can still be active. There are plenty of exercises you can do in your back garden or even while playing with your kids. We spend so much time indoors, it’s important to make the effort to get outside.

Age doesn’t matter

We can all benefit from fresh air, moving and being active. Start where you are right now and make the commitment to make a small change each day. If you are not comfortable walking long distances, start by parking the car a little further away from the shops and build up walking in that way.

You don’t need fitness clothing and gadgets to get moving. All you need is the right attitude and the commitment to do a little more than you currently do and very gradually your strength and confidence will increase.

Don’t compare with others

There will always be people who are fitter, stronger and more competent at exercise than you. If you wish to be inspired by them, notice what they do and the decisions they make. However, it’s important to remember that you are not in competition with any of them. You are just in competition with the voice inside of your head that wants to make excuses.

Your challenge is to be strong enough to focus on what you can do with what time, energy and fitness you have right now. Decide to start with something that is realistic and possible for you and very soon what becomes realistic expands. Get started and the rest will follow.

Find what you enjoy

If you are lucky enough to live near Navan, take advantage of the fantastic Healthy Towns initiative which launches this month with a series of community events, talks and activities to encourage health and wellbeing.

Local health and fitness initiatives will be discussed and you can see what is on your doorstep. You might just find your tribe and a whole new community of like-minded people.

Get running

If you would like to become a runner, but you struggle to stay motivated, let us help you along the way. We have a series of online coaching running programmes for beginners and improvers, all based over an 8 week programme. We are there to support you each week with emails and videos, hints and tips to keep you on track.

Try something different

Running is not for everyone, it’s up to you to find an activity that you enjoy and will stick to. Experiment with walking, running, cycling, swimming, weights or exercise videos or classes. Our “Get Swimming programme” is also available for those of you who need motivation and some technique tips to finally master your swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phone a friend

It’s a lot easier to get moving when you have someone else going with you. Take the time now to find a friend, colleague or family member who you can work together with. They will get you out on the days when you are looking for excuses and you will return the favour to them. Exercise doesn’t feel like hard work when shared with someone else. Consider it part of your social life and a privilege to be able to get out and get moving.

Make the most of our days

Who knows where you will be this time next year. You have the time now so it’s all about getting out there and making the most of it. It’s up to you to make the decision and the time to get active this autumn. It’s not too late to get started no matter what stage in life you are at. There is something small you can do to get started. It’s about finding it and letting the body surprise you over the next few months. Don’t put it off any longer. Let’s get up and go.

If you need additional inspiration to get moving, check out The Irish Times GetRunning programmes, developed by Mary Jennings – Beginners Get Running, Get Running 10k and Get Running Stay Running. If you prefer swimming, follow our Swim for a mile programme, developed with Swim Ireland.

See irishtimes.com/GetRunning and irishtimes.com/GetSwimming or follow @IT_HealthPlus

EVENT NOTICE: Former world championship cross-country silver medallist and Chi running expert Catherina McKiernan will give a talk on running and keeping fit in the Ardboyne Hotel Navan, on Wednesday next, September 7th at 7 pm. The talk is part of The Irish Times Pfizer Healthy Town 2016 project and is free to attend.

You can register in advance at healthytownnavan@edelman.com or come along on the night.