Health tip of the day: work out your eyes

We know, we know – working out your everything else is enough of a workout commitment for anyone, but exercising your eyes is actually very important to prevent vision problems. And, it’s simple.

Sit in a chair or stand in front of a blank wall. Hold your thumb about 10 inches in front of your face and focus on it, before focusing on something 10-20 feet in the distance without moving your head, just your eyes. After 10-15 seconds, refocus on your thumb. Do this five times.

While it won’t necessarily improve your vision or cure near- or far-sightedness, what it will do is strengthen your eye muscles and improve your focusing.