Health tip of the day: water your plants

Keeping a few plants around the house will not only brighten up your home, but they provide a multitude of other benefits as well. Spending time in nature is linked to reducing stress levels and while getting outside is your best bet, even keeping a few plants alive around the house will make a difference. Dutch researchers found in 2008 that hospital patients who had indoor plants in their rooms reported lower stress levels than those without.

They also help purify the air around you, removing toxins. For this reason, placing plants like orchids and succulents in your bedroom is ideal. Unlike most plants, at night they take in the carbon dioxide we breathe out and release oxygen, which we need to breathe in. They’re literally refreshing the air throughout the night, which will help you breathe easier.