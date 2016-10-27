Health tip of the day: use apple cider vinegar to tackle dandruff

Dandruff is a chronic skin condition that affects the scalp, causing dry, flaky and itchy scalp. It usually affects those who suffer from it all year round but can be much worse in autumn and winter when people’s skin is drier anyway.

Apple cider vinegar is a surprising way you can treat dandruff. Free from chemicals, it can be less harsh than pharmacy treatments which can irritate some people’s scalps further. Apple cider vinegar is loaded with natural probiotics making it antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature. Using it can kill bacteria and sooth irritated or inflamed scalp. It’s also quite acidic meaning it can help restore the moisture to your scalp and maintain the pH balance without removing your natural oils.

It can be applied directly all over your scalp using cotton balls soaked in the vinegar, leaving it in for an hour before rinsing it out. Alternatively, mix it with equal parts water, apply via spray bottle and leave it on for 15 minutes. Do this once a week to help alleviate your dandruff.