Health tip of the day: Turn down the volume

Many people use their phones and MP3 players to listen to music as they go about their day, but the sound that comes through your earphones is nothing to be sneezed at.

They can create sound up to 120 decibels, which is loud enough to cause you hearing loss over time. In fact, a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association has said one in five American teens already have some hearing loss, which is a 30 per cent increase on 15 years ago.

According to the NHS, the optimum to protect your hearing is to have your volume at no more than 60 per cent of the maximum volume for no more than 60 minutes a day.