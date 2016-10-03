Health tip of the day: trade supplements for tea

You can take supplements morning, noon and night and not be quite sure what they’re supposed to be doing for you. Instead of stocking up on the multi-vitamins, try drinking all-natural green tea at some point throughout the day.

Not only does it have the power to boost your metabolism, but green tea also contains the highest concentration of catechins, which are antioxidants found in plants, that have been found to protect against heart disease and some cancers.

Green tea also contains caffeine, but much less than coffee, so if you’re drinking tons of coffee every day, swap in a few cups of green tea to reap some of the benefits while cutting your caffeine intake