Health tip of the day: stress your bones out
Exercises such as pilates can aid bone strength and prevent fractures
Don’t overdo it, but stressing out your bones can actually provide you some benefits. Regular weight-bearing workouts and exercises are actually essential for building and maintaining muscle, but also bone strength and preventing fractures from fragility.
You don’t have to even be hugely intense about working out to do your bones some good. Any kind of physical activity where you have to support the weight of your own body will benefit you, including walking, jogging and pilates.