Health tip of the day: skip energy drinks, even the sugar-free kind

Energy drinks can contain up to five times more caffeine than your average cup of coffee, which can be great when you’re lagging in the afternoon and need a boost. However, the boost they do provide is fleeting, and can often cause other less desirable side effects.

A rapid heartbeat, nervousness and irritability can all be associated with energy drink consumption, plus they also often contain high levels of taurine, a central nervous system stimulant. That’s not to mention often more than 50g of sugar per can (the equivalent of about 13 teaspoons of sugar). That much sugar in one go only serves to spike your blood sugar levels long enough for you to crash hard afterwards

That sluggish feeling you get a while after an energy drink that sees you reaching for another? Caused in large part by the original energy drink. Stick to the coffee.