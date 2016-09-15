Health tip of the day: Nuke your dish sponge

The most germ-riddled thing in your house is probably your dish sponge, as innocent as it might seem. It’s touching vegetables, carcasses of meat and all sorts of food stuff that can contain bacteria which only grow in number.

Bacteria of this sort, especially from cleaning up after raw meat, can cause disease. Even after two or three uses, dish sponges can be chock full of bacteria.

While cleaning your sponge daily will help reduce any risk of food poisoning, it should still be replaced regularly. If it smells, you’ve left it too long and should throw it out immediately.