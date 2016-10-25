Health tip of the day: keep up your circulation

Colder hands and feet are common in winter. They’re the extremities of our bodies, meaning they’re the furthest from your heart, which provides warmth by pumping blood around your body. When you’re cold, they’re the last places to warm up and improving your circulation is the main way to counteract this. Because if your feet are cold, your whole body will be cold, and who wants that?

Taking in more vitamin E will help support your peripheral blood circulation, which alleviates cold hands and feet. Keeping moving even with gentle exercise will also aid your circulation, and of course, socks and gloves do no harm. At the absolute minimum, shaking your hands about and circling your feet will help do the job, and taking the stairs instead of the lift is a quick fix way to get the blood flowing in your legs.