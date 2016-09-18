Health tip of the day: Keep up the UV protection

Even when the sun is actually out in Ireland, it can seem somewhat silly to wear suncream because there’s a perception Irish sun isn’t as harmful as the hotter climes abroad. However, that’s not the case.

Even when the sun isn’t beaming, it’s important to keep up a routine of sun protection to avoid damage from harmful UV rays. Opt for a suncream with SPF 30 or higher and apply every day.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using enough suncream to generously coat all skin not covered by clothing, with a guideline of ‘1 ounce, enough to fill a shot glass’. They advise the same coverage all year round, even in the winter months.