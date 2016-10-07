Health tip of the day: have dessert, but later

Opting for a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean dessert has to be off limits. While you’re aiming for healthy foods, indulging a sweet tooth in moderation never did anyone any harm. However, you shouldn’t wolf into dessert straight after dinner.

Sugar actually disrupts the absorption of nutrients so by eating dessert straight after a meal, you’re undoing half the good you may have done with a healthy dinner.

Ideally you would wait two hours after you’ve eaten to start on dessert. If that seems ridiculous, simply wait as long as you can, but at least try to give your dinner a chance to settle.