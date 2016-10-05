Health tip of the day: get your vitamin C

Vitamin C doesn’t just come from oranges, and there are plenty of ways to get your daily recommended amount. Throw half a cup of red peppers into your next stir fry or salad, and that’s almost half the vitamin C you need in a day. Not into peppers? Eat some strawberries, kiwi, or kale, all of which are high in vitamin C.

The nutrient will help protect your bones and blood vessels as it helps the body form and maintain connective tissues. On the outside, that will manifest itself in your skin, which will be protected against skin-damaging free radicals, meaning it’ll look much healthier.