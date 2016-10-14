Health tip of the day: get on yer bike

A walk is an easy exercise commonly recommended but if it’s not for you, a cycle might be just as good. It engages your legs, but it’s easy on your joints. It gets your legs moving and your heart pumping, without pounding on your joints like going for a run might. If you usually walk to work, a cycle might be a good option. You’ll get some more exercise, and you’ll get there faster.

Plus, going for a 20-30 minute cycle is associated with reducing the time it takes for you to fall asleep, according to researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Not only is it good for your body, but your mind will thank you as well when your head hits the pillow at night.