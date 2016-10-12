Health tip of the day: get in touch with your hunger cues

As babies, we were all pretty clear when we were full, but as parents try to force one more bite into us during every meal, we lose touch with our hunger cues and stop knowing when we’re really full. We just associate being full with clearing out plates, which may not actually be what your body needs.

“When you’ve had years of bypassing that full signal, it can be very hard to reconnect with it, but I suppose with children, we need to encourage them to stay connected and as adults, we have to work hard at it,” says Aoife Hearne, dietitian and author of The Plan.

“’Stop eating when you’re full’ sounds so, so simple but it’s so hard to do. It is to try to get people more connected with what their hunger and fullness actually feels like. Sit down and enjoy your meal, to think about the taste and texture, but also think about how full you’re feeling and to stop eating when you’re full, no matter how much is left on your plate or even what’s left on your plate, leave it behind,” she says.