Health tip of the day: get fit in five

So you can’t actually get fit in five minutes flat, but if you keep it consistent, eventually you will see a big improvement in your fitness levels from when you started. We don’t all have time for the gym or exercise whether it’s work or kids or whatever, but we can all make five minutes.

Exercise in small bouts, even if it’s just doing jumping jacks or dancing or whatever takes your fancy during the TV ads. It burns a few extra calories and more importantly, it gets you moving. You likely won’t spend the time you usually would mindlessly munching snacks in front of the TV either. Bonus!