Health tip of the day: focus on nutrients, not calories

Calories are often a quick and easy way to judge how bad a food is for you, but actually they’re not the most important thing. While the amount of calories you consumer is crucial to maintaining a healthy weight, it’s actually the quality of your food that will have most effect on your weight.

Fill up on high fibre, nutrient rich foods, like fruits and vegetables, grains and lean meats, and avoid overloading on empty calories. Your brain will keep prodding you to eat until you’re satisfied because it is looking for nutrients, and you won’t keep it quiet with chips.