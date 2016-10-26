Health tip of the day: eat yoghurt for breakfast to avoid colds

Bacteria isn’t always a bad thing. All those ads touting the benefits of good bacteria aren’t pulling the wool over your eyes after all. Probiotic foods can do you the world of good when it comes to avoiding colds and flus.

The same live cultures in yoghurt that help ease digestive issues can also help stave off a cold. Eating yoghurt can be a good way to replenish beneficial strains of bacteria we need. There are more than 10 trillion bacteria living in our gastrointestinal tract, so it’s important to keep the bad ones outnumbered by the good. A very simple way is to add yoghurt to your breakfast or even as a mid-morning snack, to set your body up to stay cold-free for the day.