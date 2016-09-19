Health tip of the day: drink warm water and lemon first thing

For most people, the quickest and simplest health tip you can get is to drink more water, but for most it feels like a struggle to get the required amount.

While this won’t let you off the hook for the rest of the day, it is an important glass of water. If you mix some lemon juice with warm water and drink it first thing in the morning, it will not only quench your thirst better than any other drink, but it’ll nourish your body just after it has woken.

When you wake up, your body’s tissues are dehydrated and need water and its electrolytes to push out toxins and rejuvenate cells. As well as assisting with this, the lemon will help digestion as it contains citric acid, which gets your systems going in the morning.