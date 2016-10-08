Health tip of the day: do a purge of your presses

You do your weekly shop and halfway through the week declare you’ve nothing in your house to eat before mindlessly staring into presses and picking something less than healthy. We’ve all done it.

Totally clean out your presses and fridge, and be ruthless about it. Get rid of anything you don’t want to be eating, and if you like, replace your snack food with healthier alternatives. If the junk food isn’t there, you can’t eat it and you’re unlikely to head out just for that. If you really are puckish, the healthy snack alternatives won’t be as bad for you, meaning you stick to your healthier lifestyle.