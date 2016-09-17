Health tip of the day: Ditch eating al-desko

In today’s world, we’re all so busy, many people barely stop to eat during the day, and when they do, it’s at their desk. Beyond the grim realities of eating al-desko, it may also be leading you astray when it comes to eating healthily.

According to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people who ate their midday meals while on the computer ended up eating more than those who had not.

Carving out even 20 minutes to step away from your desk and grab a bite to eat will potentially do wonders when it comes to stopping your mindless afternoon grazing. If the weather is on your side, stepping outside into fresh air will be a bonus.