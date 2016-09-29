Health tip of the day: cutting carbs? Up your water intake

Many people will attempt to cut at least some carbohydrates, like white bread, pasta and potatoes, in an attempt to eat a bit healthier, but what they don’t take into account is what that does to their hydration levels.

Carbs are stored right along with fluids in your body, which is why you drop ‘water weight’ when you cut carbs. Oats, pasta and rice are all good examples of carbs that absorb water as they cook, so eating them increases your hydration levels. Cutting them out entirely without replacing that water can affect you, so it’s important to be mindful of this.